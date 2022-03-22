Morgan Stanley Cuts Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $13.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBI. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE JBI opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 5.84%. Research analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

