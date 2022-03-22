Morgan Stanley Cuts Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target to $13.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JBI. Benchmark started coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.20.
NYSE JBI opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $15.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.
About Janus International Group (Get Rating)
Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janus International Group (JBI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.