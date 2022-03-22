Morgan Stanley Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $24.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warby Parker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Warby Parker has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $60.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.70.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warby Parker will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

