Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 14,025 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,025 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.29, for a total transaction of $3,931,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $281.01 on Tuesday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $350.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

