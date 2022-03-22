Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Trading Down 3.4%

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) shares fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $64.25 and last traded at $64.92. 558,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,880,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.31.

The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Mosaic by 35.6% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

