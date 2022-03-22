MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$70.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTY shares. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre purchased 1,000 shares of MTY Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.73 per share, with a total value of C$50,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$560,967.78.

MTY Food Group stock traded up C$0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 67,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.72. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$53.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from MTY Food Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.69%.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

