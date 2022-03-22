musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG) Insider Acquires £49,523.76 in Stock

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) insider Ian Storey purchased 95,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £49,523.76 ($65,197.16).

musicMagpie stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 50 ($0.66). The stock had a trading volume of 955,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,412. musicMagpie plc has a 52-week low of GBX 45.10 ($0.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 202.50 ($2.67). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 135 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. The stock has a market cap of £53.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.87.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

