NanoViricides (NNVC) & The Competition Critical Comparison

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) is one of 932 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NanoViricides to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NanoViricides and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoViricides Competitors 5792 20227 42655 832 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 100.79%. Given NanoViricides’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NanoViricides has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares NanoViricides and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -29.90% -29.29% NanoViricides Competitors -4,260.98% -133.91% -12.45%

Risk & Volatility

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides’ rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of NanoViricides shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoViricides shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NanoViricides and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A -$8.82 million -2.84 NanoViricides Competitors $1.92 billion $257.10 million -2.02

NanoViricides’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides. NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NanoViricides rivals beat NanoViricides on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R. Diwan on April 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

