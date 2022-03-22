National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NESR. TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NESR opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $799.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.75. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NESR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 47.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,949,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 631,569 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the third quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 247,772.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 478,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,924,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,098,000 after purchasing an additional 355,222 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 246,130 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

