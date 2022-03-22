NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 350 ($4.61) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.69) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.87.

NYSE:NWG opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 948.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after buying an additional 598,618 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 763.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

