Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NVTS stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $7.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,515,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,813,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,502,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $18,307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $12,866,000. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. Its products integrate GaN power with drive, control, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility, and new energy markets.

