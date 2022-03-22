Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

AVDL has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AVDL opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $103,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

