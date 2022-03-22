Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €90.00 ($98.90) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €92.50 ($101.65) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($115.38) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($95.60) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €84.35 ($92.69).

ETR:NEM traded down €0.24 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €81.64 ($89.71). The stock had a trading volume of 135,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.90. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €51.10 ($56.15) and a twelve month high of €116.15 ($127.64). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €78.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.68.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

