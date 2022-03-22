Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several analysts have commented on NTOIY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

