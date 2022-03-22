NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $88.91

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.91, but opened at $93.02. NetEase shares last traded at $93.83, with a volume of 32,984 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Get NetEase alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 19.25%. As a group, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.9% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 2,450.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 14.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,430,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,148,000 after acquiring an additional 181,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.