NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $88.91

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.91, but opened at $93.02. NetEase shares last traded at $93.83, with a volume of 32,984 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.
The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $97.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.24.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 41.49%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 258,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $18,036,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 14.9% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after buying an additional 18,963 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in NetEase by 2,450.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 139,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 133,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 14.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 1,430,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,148,000 after acquiring an additional 181,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
NetEase Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTES)
NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.
