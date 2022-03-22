NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $12,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NewMarket by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 67,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,702,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NewMarket by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in NewMarket by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NewMarket by 1,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NewMarket stock opened at $329.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $296.05 and a 12 month high of $397.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.34.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $576.57 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

