NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NRR. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.71) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
NewRiver REIT stock opened at GBX 84.85 ($1.12) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £261.49 million and a PE ratio of -2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 89.56. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 108.60 ($1.43).
NewRiver REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
