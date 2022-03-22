News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of News by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 89,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 72,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.33. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

