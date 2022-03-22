NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Increased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 135,167 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after acquiring an additional 440,144 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,119,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after acquiring an additional 327,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,349,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.92%.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

