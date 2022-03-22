NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTP opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62. NextPlay Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative return on equity of 71.24% and a negative net margin of 566.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXTP. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,707,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 673,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 294,084 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 2,801.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 383,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 369,927 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

