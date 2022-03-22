NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $177.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $177.00 target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.86.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NKE traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.38. 283,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,070,291. NIKE has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.32. The company has a market capitalization of $217.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.