Noodles & Company Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noodles & Company in a report issued on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Noodles & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $6.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.54 million, a P/E ratio of 77.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.50. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,284,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 364,564 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 763.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 205,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Company by 788.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 207,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 183,842 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company (Get Rating)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.