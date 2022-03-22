Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after buying an additional 10,007,899 shares during the period. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 9,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter worth $14,472,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 2,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $13,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

