Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.87 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $7,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $85.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.06.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

