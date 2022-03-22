Nordea Investment Management AB Reduces Stock Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $7,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $88.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.54%.

MGRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

