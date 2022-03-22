Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 2,333 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in CareDx were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,032,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,421,000 after acquiring an additional 684,171 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 76.8% during the third quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 920,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,331,000 after purchasing an additional 399,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the third quarter worth approximately $18,941,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 32.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 847,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,697,000 after purchasing an additional 209,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.87 and a twelve month high of $96.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.74.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. CareDx had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $79.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.80.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $420,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,724 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,629. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

