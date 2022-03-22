Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 3,236 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,890 shares of company stock worth $74,719. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.11%.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.