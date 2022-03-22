Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.
Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nordstrom (JWN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.