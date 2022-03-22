Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.12 billion-$15.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.16 billion.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,512,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,422,000 after buying an additional 2,088,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,721,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 13,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the Retail and Corporate/Other segments. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

