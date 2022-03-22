Northland Securities Cuts GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target to $15.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s current price.

GAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in GAN by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 20.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAN by 123.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in GAN by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

