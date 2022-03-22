Northland Securities Cuts GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target to $15.00

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s current price.
GAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
NASDAQ GAN opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $232.06 million, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.
GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
