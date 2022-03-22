Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $825 million-$845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.76 million.Novanta also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.600-$0.660 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Novanta alerts:

NASDAQ NOVT traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $145.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.03. Novanta has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 103.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Novanta by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.