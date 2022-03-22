NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 366.7% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $668.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

