NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 670,465 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 55,240 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $197,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in NVIDIA by 338.8% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 395.9% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in NVIDIA by 305.9% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 54,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 41,112 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $668.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 749,337 shares of company stock worth $206,767,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

