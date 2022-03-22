NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 165.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,211 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.5% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 202.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 749,337 shares of company stock valued at $206,767,739. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

NVDA opened at $267.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $122.72 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $668.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

