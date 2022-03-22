Oak Harvest Investment Services Acquires 5,868 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 43.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of CVX opened at $164.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $320.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

