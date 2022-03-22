Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. Oak Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

In related news, Director James L. Gilbert sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 644 shares of company stock worth $12,226 in the last ninety days. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 358,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 288,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,162,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,841,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

