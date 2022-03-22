OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $144.03

Shares of OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $144.03 and last traded at $144.03, with a volume of 792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OBIC Co.,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Get OBIC Co.Ltd. alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.26.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. ( OTCMKTS:OBIIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $176.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.78 million. On average, analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF)

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OBIC Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.