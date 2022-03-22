Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 3.3%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $58.71 and last traded at $58.94. 838,053 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 33,364,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,589,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

