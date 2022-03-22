Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) PT Raised to GBX 88 at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 88 ($1.16) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.25.
Old Mutual Company Profile (Get Rating)
