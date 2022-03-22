Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF) PT Raised to GBX 88 at Barclays

Old Mutual (OTCMKTS:ODMUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 88 ($1.16) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS ODMUF opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.88. Old Mutual has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.25.

Old Mutual Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

