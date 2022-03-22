Omni (OMNI) Trading Up 14% This Week

Omni (OMNI) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.82 or 0.00009013 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $611.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded 14% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.28 or 0.00290866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014546 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000985 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,329 coins and its circulating supply is 563,013 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

