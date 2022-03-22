On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 406.67 ($5.35).

Several analysts have issued reports on OTB shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.21) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

LON:OTB opened at GBX 241.50 ($3.18) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 272.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 292.54. On the Beach Group has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 453.50 ($5.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £400.61 million and a PE ratio of -12.71.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.