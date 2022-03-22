Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ONTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of ONTX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 135,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $922,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $635,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

