OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.75 Million

Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will post $309.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $304.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $315.50 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $545.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. OPKO Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OPK. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 in the last three months. 41.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

OPK traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 190,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,215,609. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of 1.85. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

