Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,492 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $216.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

