Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,355 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after acquiring an additional 928,626 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,826,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $246,232,000 after acquiring an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.80. 9,099,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849,317. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $66.33 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

