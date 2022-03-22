Orbitcoin (ORB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $373,569.34

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $373,569.34 and $53.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,683.74 or 0.99723970 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00066556 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00300975 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00137267 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00275296 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011044 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005459 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001247 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00029825 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

