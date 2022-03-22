ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $263.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $27.14.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.