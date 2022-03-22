ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $263.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $27.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

