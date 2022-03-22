Otonomy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,952 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,496% compared to the typical daily volume of 185 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.90.
Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on OTIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
Otonomy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.
