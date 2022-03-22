Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $26.62 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Oxen has a market cap of $26.62 million and approximately $33,600.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,180.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.94 or 0.07012533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.25 or 0.00285090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $357.99 or 0.00848693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00110748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014643 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00455892 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.37 or 0.00411017 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,602,775 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

