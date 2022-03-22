Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) versus Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ozon and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ozon N/A N/A N/A Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

20.3% of Ozon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ozon and Honest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ozon $1.44 billion 1.74 -$307.24 million N/A N/A Honest $300.52 million 1.81 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ozon.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ozon and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ozon 0 1 3 0 2.75 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

Ozon presently has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.28%. Honest has a consensus target price of $14.06, suggesting a potential upside of 135.95%. Given Ozon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ozon is more favorable than Honest.

Summary

Honest beats Ozon on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ozon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts. It also manages an online marketplace platform that enables third-party sellers to offer their products to consumers on its mobile apps, as well as ozon.ru and ozon.travel websites. In addition, the company provides advertising services to vendors and third-party sellers; and airline and railway tickets. Ozon Holdings PLC was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

