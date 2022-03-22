Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 461,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,264,000 after purchasing an additional 191,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,376 shares of company stock valued at $30,444,888 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $577.20 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.72 and a 12 month high of $598.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

